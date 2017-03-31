JNR privatization sees successes, stragglers 30 years on

Japan has witnessed both positive and negative aspects from the Japanese National Railways breakup and rebirth into seven Japan Railways Group companies in a grand scheme to privatize the state-run train services 30 years ago.

In a shift to strategies focusing on profit generation from the oft-criticized JNR-era oyakata hinomaru (which roughly means “state-backed”) structure marked by arrogance and an irresponsible way of operations, four of the seven offshoots — East Japan Railway Co., West Japan Railway Co., Central Japan Railway Co. (JR Tokai) and Kyushu Railway Co. have achieved stock listings.

Meanwhile, financial conditions have remained tough at Hokkaido Railway Co., which offers train services in Hokkaido.

An increasing number of local lines are running losses and thus face the risk of being scrapped.

The JNR had incurred nearly ¥2 trillion in losses annually, due to huge personnel costs and because it promoted the construction of new train lines without paying attention to whether they would be profitable. In addition, the state-run railway was often hit by employee strikes amid fierce labor-management confrontations.

With the JNR’s debts ballooning to as much as ¥37 trillion, the government of then-Prime Minister Yasuhiro Nakasone decided on its breakup and privatization, which were implemented on April 1, 1987.

JR East, JR West and JR Tokai, all of which operate in Honshu and offer shinkansen services, went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in October of 1993, 1996 and 1997, respectively.

JR Kyushu made a much-awaited debut on the TSE last October.

Management reforms created room for fresh investment, helping to improve the convenience in services.

The three companies in Honshu and JR Kyushu are performing well.

The maximum operating speed of trains on the Tokaido Shinkansen Line, run by JR Tokai, has now increased to 285 kph from 220 kph at the time of the launch of the line in 1964.

“Tokaido Shinkansen trains are now operated with an average delay of only 0.2 minute, much better than the earlier level of 3.1 minutes,” JR Tokai President Koei Tsuge said.

JR Tokai is constructing the ultrahigh-speed Chuo Shinkansen Line using magnetic levitation trains between Tokyo and Nagoya that is slated to open in 2027. The company plans to extend the line to Osaka later.

JR East covers the Tokyo metropolitan area and operates the Tohoku, Joetsu and other shinkansen lines. JR West has the Sanyo Shinkansen Line, and its service areas include the metropolitan area in and around Osaka Prefecture. The two companies jointly operate the Hokuriku Shinkansen Line.

JR Kyushu operates the Kyushu Shinkansen Line and put the Seven Stars in Kyushu luxury sleeper train in service in 2013. A series of unique trains launched by the company have been popular.

“The line is used by students, so it’s regrettable that it could be scrapped,” a resident of a branch line of the Sekisho Line in Hokkaido said.

Talks are underway on the possibility of closing the 16.1-km branch line linking Yubari and Shin-Yubari stations.

JR Hokkaido said last year that it will be difficult to maintain about half of all railways run by the company through its independent efforts alone.

“Thirty years have passed since the JNR breakup and privatization, but we still face hurdles similar to those in the JNR era,” JR Hokkaido President Osamu Shimada said.

While the company opened the Hokkaido Shinkansen Line in March 2016, many of its nonshinkansen lines are unprofitable.

Falls in interest rates following the collapse of the nation’s bubble economy in the early 1990s had mixed impacts on the seven JR Group companies.

JR East, JR Tokai, JR West and Japan Freight Railway Co. took over nearly ¥15 trillion of the JNR’s debts totaling ¥37 trillion. But the lower interest rates helped curb their debt repayments.

Upon the JNR breakup, JR Hokkaido, JR Kyushu and Shikoku Railway Co., whose financial bases are weak compared with the three passenger service firms in Honshu, were each given funds, worth a total of ¥1.3 trillion, to support their balance sheets.

The three were supposed to make up for their losses with returns from investment using the funds, with an assumed long-term interest rate standing at as high as 7.3 percent at the time of the start of the JR Group.

But investment returns deteriorated markedly on the back of the sluggish interest rates.

As a result, JR Hokkaido and JR Shikoku remain under severe financial conditions, while JR Kyushu has managed to turn around its operations thanks to its successful business diversification efforts.

The seven JR Group companies’ combined sales in fiscal 2016 are expected to reach ¥6.8 trillion, nearly double the JNR’s ¥3.6 trillion in fiscal 1986, its final year. The combined operating balance at the seven firms is seen resulting in ¥1.2 trillion in profit, against the ¥1.7 trillion loss JNR logged in fiscal 1986.

JR Hokkaido and JR Shikoku are expected to suffer an operating loss of ¥44 billion and ¥11.7 billion, respectively, in fiscal 2016, while the five others are seen reporting profits.

Shinichi Shimizu, professor at Taisho University’s Regional Initiative Institute, said: “The JNR privatization has proved relatively successful. The time has now come to build a consensus on whether railways that are making losses but are necessary for local revitalization should be maintained, even with the use of taxpayer money.”