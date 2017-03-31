Japan presses for stable ties with South Korea in wake of Park arrest and jailing

The government on Friday stressed the need for a stable relationship with South Korea following the arrest of ousted South Korean President Park Geun-hye for her alleged involvement in a scandal concerning alleged corruption and abuse of power.

“South Korea is one of the most important neighbors of Japan with which we share basic values. The stable Japan-South Korea relationship is indispensable to regional peace and stability” given the threat posed by North Korea’s developing nuclear and missile programs, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

Despite the two countries’ commitment to coordinate closely in the face of the North Korean threat, bilateral ties between Tokyo and Seoul remain strained over the issue of “comfort women” who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels.

“There is no change in our stance that we will continue to tenaciously ask the current and next governments to comply with the Japan-South Korea agreement,” Kishida said, referring to the landmark bilateral agreement struck at the end of 2015 to “finally and irreversibly” resolve the comfort women issue.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also said Tokyo is willing to cooperate with both the current and next administration in dealing with various issues involving North Korea, including those concerning its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.

“We’d like to promote further cooperation between Japan and South Korea,” Suga said.

Suga, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s right-hand man, declined to comment on Park’s arrest, calling it an internal matter, but said that the two countries should “steadily implement” the comfort women deal.

The December 2015 agreement saw Park and Abe clinch a “final and irreversible” deal to settle the thorny issue, with Tokyo offering ¥1 billion ($8.7 million at today’s exchange rate) to help Seoul set up a foundation for the surviving 46 former comfort women in South Korea.

Thirty-four of the 46, or about 74 percent of the total, have reportedly agreed to receive money from the foundation based on the 2015 deal.

Despite the agreement, most of the prospective candidates for May’s South Korean presidential election are believed to be critical of the agreement, and Japanese officials are concerned that the country’s next president may raise tensions with Japan by calling for its revision.

Japan has said the placing of statues as symbols of the women in front of Japanese diplomatic facilities in South Korea, including one in December, goes against the spirit of the agreement.

The installation of a statue outside the Japanese Consulate in Busan in December prompted Tokyo to recall its ambassador the following month.

Following her arrest Friday, Park became the first former South Korean leader to be put behind bars since Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, who were jailed on corruption and mutiny charges in the mid-1990s.

A convoy of vehicles, including a black sedan carrying Park, entered a detention facility near Seoul before dawn after the Seoul Central District Court granted a prosecutors’ request to arrest her.

Prosecutors can detain her for up to 20 days before formally charging her.

The Seoul court’s decision is yet another humiliating blow for Park, South Korea’s first female president, who was elected in 2012 amid overwhelming support from conservatives, who recall her dictator father as a hero who lifted the country from poverty in the 1960s and ’70s despite a record of severe human rights abuses.

Prosecutors accuse Park of colluding with a confidante, Choi Soon-sil, to extort big businesses, take a bribe from one of the companies and commit other wrongdoings. The allegations brought millions of South Korean protesters out onto the streets every weekend for months before lawmakers impeached her in December and the Constitutional Court ruled in March to formally remove her from office.

Park became the country’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office since democracy took hold in the late 1980s. South Korea will hold an election in May to choose her successor, and opinion surveys say liberal opposition leader Moon Jae-in, who lost the 2012 election to Park, is the favorite.

Prosecutors can charge Park without arresting her. But they said they wanted to arrest her because the allegations against her are “grave” and because other suspects involved the scandal, including Choi and Samsung heir Jay Y. Lee, have already been arrested.

The Seoul court said it decided to approve Park’s arrest because it believes key allegations against her were confirmed and there were worries that she may try to destroy evidence.

Park’s conservative party described her arrest as “pitiful,” while Moon, the liberal politician favored in polls to succeed her, said the country took a step toward restoring “justice and common sense.”

Moon’s camp said in a statement that the nation should now “turn the page on painful history” and focus on creating a fair and clean country.

A day earlier, Park was questioned during a court hearing for nearly nine hours. As she left her private residence in Seoul to attend the hearing, hundreds of supporters, many of them elderly citizens, gathered outside weeping and chanting slogans. They also attempted to block Park’s car before being pushed back by police.

In the coming weeks, prosecutors are expected to formally charge Park with extortion, bribery and abuse of power. Her bribery conviction alone is punishable with a minimum 10 years in prison. The maximum term is life imprisonment.

Prosecutors believe Park conspired with Choi and a top presidential adviser to bully 16 business groups, including Samsung, to donate 77.4 billion won ($69 million) for the launch of two nonprofits that Choi controlled. Company executives said they felt forced to donate for fear of retaliatory measures including state tax investigations.

Park and Choi are accused of separately receiving a bribe from Samsung and colluding with top officials to blacklist artists critical of Park’s policies to deny them state financial assistance programs, according to prosecutors. Park is also alleged to have passed on state secrets to Choi via a presidential aide.