Tokyo police seek man who fled down tracks from Akabane Station after alleged groping

Police are searching for a man who jumped off a platform at Tokyo’s JR Akabane Station on Wednesday and ran down the tracks after a woman claimed to a JR East employee that someone had groped her on a train.

The man jumped from the Saikyo Line platform at Akabane Station at around 8:25 p.m., prompting JR East to immediately call the police.

According to the Akabane Police Station in Kita Ward, the man probably fled the scene after he was accused of molestation.

JR East said the man’s intrusion onto the tracks caused delays for some lines, including the Saikyo Line and Keihin Tohoku Line, affecting about 39,000 people.

There was a similar incident earlier this month where a man jumped off the platform at Ikebukuro Station and ran down the tracks after he was accused of groping a woman.