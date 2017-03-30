Prosecutors will probe subsidies given to scandal-hit school operator

Prosecutors will investigate the receipt of government subsidies by an Osaka school operator at the center of a political scandal connected to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, investigative sources said.

Contracts that school operator Moritomo Gakuen submitted to various authorities gave three different figures for construction costs, suggesting it exaggerated costs to get more subsidies, understated them to make itself look more financially secure, or both.

While Yasunori Kagoike, the head of the school operator, has already returned the subsidies totaling ¥56 million ($505,000), he declined to give details about the contracts in recent sworn testimony in the Diet.

In his testimony, he spoke about the purchase of a plot of state-owned land and his claim about a donation from Abe’s wife, but refrained from discussing the contracts citing fear of criminal prosecution.

The contract submitted to the land ministry listed construction costs at about ¥2.38 billion. Moritomo Gakuen was accordingly given about ¥56 million in subsidies.

The contract sent to Osaka Prefecture to explain its financial situation, part of its application for accreditation, put the same costs at just ¥750 million.

A further contract given to a regional airport authority, related to noise subsidies, listed building costs of ¥1.55 billion. All three contracts were dated the same day in December 2015.

The company behind the construction at the site has said the figure submitted to the airport authority is the correct one.

Meanwhile, Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party is considering filing a criminal complaint of perjury against Kagoike, who insisted under oath that the prime minister gave him the donation, party sources said.

Kagoike, 64, claimed that he received the ¥1 million donation from Abe’s wife Akie, though Abe denied that he or his wife made such an offering.

Kagoike said the donation was handed to him by Akie in 2015 on the prime minister’s behalf to fund the construction of a planned elementary school on the land Moritomo Gakuen bought from the Finance Ministry at a substantially cut price.

He has also implied that his connection to the Abes was related to the cut-price sale of the land in June last year.

Although completed buildings sit on the site in the city of Toyonaka, Moritomo Gakuen has withdrawn its bid for accreditation.

The scandal, which has been developing since last month, has led to a gradual slide in approval ratings for the Abe Cabinet.

“Kagoike spoke confidently, leading some people to believe him,” a source close to the Prime Minister’s Office said. “It’s important to make it clear at an early stage that he was wrong.”

But a perjury complaint would be practically impossible without the cooperation of the main opposition Democratic Party, members of which are on the budget committees in both chambers of the Diet, where Kagoike made the testimony.

And opinions are mixed within the LDP on whether to pursue further inquiries into Kagoike’s testimony.

Under the law, a motion to file a perjury complaint against a sworn witness must be supported by two-thirds of the relevant committee’s attending members, but convention dictates that unanimous support is required.

The Democratic Party is instead urging that Akie be summoned to the Diet to give her own testimony.

So far, she has denied the parts of Kagoike’s testimony pertaining to her in a Facebook post, and the Abe administration has repeatedly denied the donation allegation.