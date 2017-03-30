Japan, Mongolia ink extensive cooperation accord

Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida and his visiting Mongolian counterpart, Tsend Munkh-Orgil, signed on Wednesday a bilateral medium-term action plan for 2017-2021, including cooperation in the political, security and economic fields.

“I hope to promote relations between the two countries in a mutually beneficial and strategic way,” Kishida said in his Tokyo meeting with Munkh-Orgil. Kishida also expressed hope of collaboration with Mongolia on other issues, including North Korea’s abductions of Japanese nationals.

The action plan states that Tokyo and Ulan Bator will demand that North Korea completely abandon its nuclear arms and missile programs and abide by U.N. Security Council resolutions.

The plan also confirms Mongolia’s support for Japan’s aim of resolving the abduction issue.

On the economic front, the plan calls for steady implementation of a bilateral economic partnership agreement for free trade that took effect in June last year, and improving the investment environment.