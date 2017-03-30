166 Japanese state secrets not documented, panel reports

Out of 443 state secrets designated by the government as of the end of 2015 under law, 166 were not documented, an annual report released by a parliamentary panel showed Wednesday.

The undocumented secrets included those designated in advance when concrete information did not exist, and cases in which such secrets were kept only in the memories of individuals.

The report was submitted by the Board of Oversight and Review of Specially Designated Secrets in the House of Representatives to Tadamori Oshima, speaker of the Lower House.

Previously, the board complained that papers were not created even when this was possible. Particularly, the number of secrets designated in advance is excessively high, it said.

In response, the Foreign Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Cabinet Secretariat and other government agencies drew up documents or declassified some of the information, reducing the number of undocumented secrets to 130.

In August 2016, the inspector-general for public records management of the Cabinet Office asked the Defense Ministry to correct what it saw as inappropriate secret designation methods, its first correction request since the state secrecy law came into force in 2014.

Following the request, the ministry gave explanations to the board, but according to the annual report, board members did not ask any questions on the issue.

The board did not exercise its authority to make recommendations to the government on its handling of state secrets.

“We will carefully examine the content of the report and consider necessary responses in line with its purpose,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference. The government will continue to deal sincerely with inspections by the board, he said.