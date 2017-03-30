Chiba University medical student found guilty in gang-rape case

A Chiba University medical student was found guilty Thursday of the gang rape of a woman with two of his classmates, while a doctor at the university hospital was convicted of indecent assault.

The Chiba District Court sentenced Mineto Masuda, 23, a fifth-year medical student at Chiba University, to three years in prison, suspended for five years, for raping the woman at his home in the city of Chiba last September after she became drunk and incapacitated.

Yuji Fujisaka, a 30-year-old former doctor at Chiba University Hospital, was found guilty of indecent conduct and sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for three years.

Two other medical students from the university, Masaya Yoshimoto and Kensuke Yamada, both 23, also face gang rape charges in the case.

Yoshimoto and Yamada are alleged to have gang-raped the woman, who is in her 20s, at a Chiba restaurant where she joined a drinking party.

Fujisaka was convicted of indecently touching the woman. According to the ruling, Masuda took the intoxicated woman to his home where he raped her in the early hours of Sept. 21.

Presiding Judge Noriaki Yoshimura said in the ruling that Masuda “assaulted the victim, who repeatedly rejected” his advances. But the judge found that he did not have the intention during the drinking party to assault the woman, as it was the other men who made her incapacitated by making her drink alcohol.

The judge said the court has suspended the sentence because the crime was impulsive.

“The defendant has regretted his acts and can be corrected,” the judge said.

Prosecutors had demanded that Masuda be given a four-year prison term and Fujisaka a two-year term.