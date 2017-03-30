Kirin grants up to 60 days of paid leave for transgender surgery

Kirin Holdings Co. will allow its transgender employees to use up to 60 days of paid vacation to undergo gender-reassignment surgeries, starting as early as this summer, company officials said Wednesday.

The major Japanese beverage group hopes the move will help to secure a diverse workforce.

Kirin will expand the scope of the workers who can use a system in which a maximum of 60 days of unused paid vacation can be taken in one block.

The system was originally designed for employees who want to receive infertility treatment or nurse family members. The company will allow it to be used by people who hope to have surgeries or receive hormone treatment for sexual minorities.

Such surgery in Japan usually costs several million yen and requires about two months of recuperation, including for rehabilitation. Many transgender people face financial difficulties, having no choice but to quit their job for the operation.

Kirin will also revise its internal rules to allow sexual-minority couples to take leave for weddings and funerals.