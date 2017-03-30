Japan’s top carmakers log largest domestic output growth in three years

Vehicle production in Japan by eight major domestic makers in February marked the strongest increase in some three years, it was learned Wednesday.

According to data from the automakers, their combined domestic output rose 12.5 percent from a year earlier to 810,994 vehicles in the reporting month, extending the uptrend to a fourth month.

The growth rate is the highest since March 2014, when vehicle demand was robust ahead of the consumption tax hike from 5 percent to 8 percent in the following month.

Toyota Motor Corp.’s domestic output jumped 23.6 percent to 276,618 units, reflecting recovery from an accident at a group firm’s plant that led to production cuts a year earlier. Brisk sales of the new C-HR sport-utility vehicle also contributed to the output growth.

Suzuki Motor Corp. enjoyed a 53.5 percent increase to 96,896 units, as its Swift subcompact sold well.

Meanwhile, Mazda Motor Corp., Honda Motor Co., Mitsubishi Motors Corp. and Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. saw their domestic output fall.

Mazda’s output dropped 9.7 percent to 78,319 units, due chiefly to sluggish sales of its Demio subcompact, and that of Honda decreased 8.3 percent to 69,126 units, suffering from a sales slump for the Fit subcompact model.

Overseas production grew at all of the eight firms, and seven, excluding Mitsubishi Motors, rewrote all-time highs.

Honda’s output in China hit a record high, while Toyota and Nissan Motor Co. saw their production go up there.

Fuji Heavy, the maker of Subaru models, boosted output markedly in the United States, and so did Daihatsu Motor Co. in Indonesia and Malaysia.