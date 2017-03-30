Tokyo stocks fall on halt to yen’s drop

Stocks lost ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, with investor sentiment hurt by a halt to the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

The 225-issue Nikkei average shed 154.26 points, or 0.80 percent, to close at 19,063.22. On Wednesday, the key market gauge gained 14.61 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended down 14.48 points, or 0.94 percent, at 1,527.59, after losing 2.76 points the previous day.

Amid a dearth of major trading incentives, the market got off to a weaker start after the Dow Jones industrial average fell back in New York on Wednesday on growing skepticism about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his pledged economic stimulus measures.

Stocks extended losses in the afternoon as investors were disappointed to see the yen stop falling, brokers said.

The market retreated “as the dollar failed to advance further after rising to around ¥111.40 in the morning,” an asset management firm official said.

Stocks “came under the pressure of selling to lock in profits” after the Nikkei average gained about 230 points in the previous two sessions, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co.

“Such selling outpaced a bout of buying that was backed by expectations” for exchange-traded fund purchases by the Bank of Japan, Shimizu added.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,572 to 338 in the TSE’s first section, while 100 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume rose to 1.85 billion shares from Wednesday’s 1.75 billion shares.

Maga-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui, insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine, and brokerage firm Nomura met with selling, after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York on Wednesday.

Also on the minus side were mobile phone carrier SoftBank and game-maker Nintendo.

By contrast, higher prices for crude oil futures overnight in New York brightened oil companies JX Holdings, Showa Shell, Idemitsu, Inpex and Japex.

Toshiba attracted hefty purchases after shareholders approved on Thursday its proposal to split off its mainstay flash memory business as a separate company and sell a majority stake in it. The raised funds would help cover massive losses stemming from its U.S. nuclear operations, brokers said.

Other major winners included drug maker Takeda and mapmaker Zenrin.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average finished down 150 points to end at 19,070.