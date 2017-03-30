Dollar eases to around ¥111 in late Tokyo trading

The dollar eased to around ¥111 in Tokyo trading late Thursday, with traders retreating to the sidelines ahead of Japan’s fiscal year-end on Friday.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.06-07, down from ¥111.09-10 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.0737-0737, down from $1.0784-0785, and at ¥119.26-26, down from ¥119.80-82.

The dollar briefly advanced above ¥111.40 before noon, backed by purchases by Japanese importers and higher long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading, market sources said.

However, the U.S. currency lost steam in the afternoon as the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei stock average extended its fall on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. It temporarily sagged below ¥111 in late trading.

“Traders were basically inactive ahead of the fiscal year end. Also, there were no major trading incentives,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

In overseas trading overnight, the greenback fell as low as around ¥110.70, dragged down by the euro’s weakness versus the dollar on a media report that the European Central Bank is cautious about monetary tightening.

Meanwhile, the dollar-yen rate showed little reaction to positive remarks about additional U.S. interest rate hikes by Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren and San Francisco Fed President John Williams, amid lingering uncertainty over policy management by U.S. President Donald Trump.