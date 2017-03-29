White House staff, like Trump, will skip annual dinner with correspondents

Along with President Donald Trump, the White House staff will skip this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

The White House Correspondents’ Association announced Tuesday evening that they had been informed that staffers would not attend out of “solidarity” with the president, who previously announced his intention to skip the annual dinner.

The board said in a statement that it “regrets this decision very much” but that the event will go on as planned.

The annual fundraising dinner, which raises money for college scholarships, typically draws a mix of politicians, journalists and celebrities, as well as the president and first lady. Top White House staff members typically attend, often as guests of media organizations.

The dinner typically features remarks from a comedian, often roasting the president, and a humorous address by the president, often roasting the press and political opponents.

Trump has long had an adversarial relationship with news media. Since taking office, he has stepped up his criticism, accusing some prominent news outlets of publishing “fake news” and calling them “the enemy of the American people.”