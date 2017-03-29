U.K.’s May signs letter triggering British exit from EU

The U.K. started the clock on two years of negotiations to withdraw from the European Union on Wednesday, a divorce that will redefine the country’s relationship with its largest trading partner and bring to an end decades of deepening political integration on the continent.

Prime Minister Theresa May was to tell the House of Commons that she had invoked Article 50 of the EU’s key Lisbon Treaty, triggering the countdown to Britain’s exit. May’s office said she would tell lawmakers that the U.K. is embarking on a “momentous journey” and should unite to forge a “global Britain.”

Just before her statement, Britain’s EU envoy, Tim Barrow, was to give a letter from May to EU Council President Donald Tusk in Brussels.

Photos were released of May signing the letter late Tuesday in the Cabinet room at No. 10 Downing St. under a portrait of Britain’s first prime minister, Robert Walpole.

Nine months since Britons voted to leave, the tussle over what Brexit might look like will turn into a battle over the complex terms of a settlement with 27 other governments. Enough lines over money, trade and immigration have been drawn to suggest a tough process with costs to both sides.

May is aiming by March 29, 2019, to win back control of labor flows and lawmaking while also landing a new trade pact with the bloc. The EU is demanding the U.K. first pay a £50 billion ($63 billion) fee, and there is the threat of sweeping tariffs being imposed if a deal isn’t struck in time.

In the background is London’s future as an international financial hub and threats by banks to move elsewhere. Also at stake are Britain’s commercial relations with the rest of the world and even the potential breakup of the U.K. as Scottish nationalists use Brexit in their push for autonomy. The legislature in Edinburgh voted on Tuesday to pursue another independence referendum.

Britain is divided over a “hard Brexit,” in which May could walk away with no deal, and a “soft Brexit” with continued tariff-free trade, which Scotland and other pro-European Union factions want.

May interpreted June’s referendum result as a protest against some of the key tenets of globalization — a trend that also swept Donald Trump to power in the U.S. and put National Front leader Marine Le Pen ahead in some polls before the French vote next month.

Any deal struck between the U.K. and the EU could decide whether Britain proves to be a trailblazer for other countries to leave, or remain the skeptical outlier it has always been.