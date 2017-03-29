Beijing demands answers after Paris police fatally shoot Chinese man in his home, sparking riots

French police said on Tuesday they opened an inquiry after a Chinese man was shot dead by police at his Paris home, triggering rioting in the French capital by members of the Chinese community and a sharp reaction from Beijing.

The shooting on Sunday, which led China’s foreign ministry to call in a French diplomat, brought about a 100 members of the French-Chinese community on to the streets in Paris’s main Chinatown district on Monday night.

Some protesters threw projectiles outside the district’s police headquarters and a number of vehicles were torched in a confrontation with riot police.

Media reports said a 56-year-old man of Chinese origin was shot dead at his home on Sunday night in front of his family after police were called to investigate an altercation with a neighbor.

Police said the man attacked police with scissors, adding that an inquiry had been opened. The man’s family, according to media reports, denied this and some media said he was holding scissors because he had been cutting fish.

Police said they questioned 35 people after Monday’s street protests and three members of the police were treated for slight injuries, they said.

In Beijing, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday it had summoned a French diplomat to explain events. It also sought a thorough investigation by French authorities and steps to be ensure the safety of Chinese citizens in France.

The French foreign ministry said in a statement that an inquiry was underway into the shooting and added that the security of Chinese citizens in France was a priority for the national authorities.

“Additional (security) measures have been taken in recent months and everything has been done to provide them with the best conditions for living here and for their security,” it said.

Hundreds of members of the Asian community and supporters of anti-racism groups gathered outside a police station in the northeast of the capital for the second night on Tuesday, to protest the killing.

The protesters, mostly Chinese, chanted “police murderers” and “injustice” as they waved banners and placed candles and flowers on the ground.

During Monday’s demonstration clashes broke out, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday night when police shot and killed Shaoyo Liu, 56.

Three officers were slightly injured in the confrontation and one police vehicle was damaged by an incendiary device.

A police source told AFP that officers were called to his house after reports of a domestic dispute.

The source said the man attacked the officer with a knife “as soon as the door opened,” injuring him.

A police colleague then opened fire, killing the Chinese man, authorities say.

Lawyer Calvin Job said the family of the dead man “totally disputes this version of events.”

“He didn’t injure anyone,” Job said, adding that the man had been “trimming fish with a pair of scissors” when the police came to the door.

As tempers frayed between Paris and Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry said it had filed an official complaint to France over the events in the French capital.

Beijing calls on Paris to “guarantee the safety and legal rights and interests of Chinese citizens in France and to treat the reaction of Chinese people to this incident in a rational way,” ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a regular press briefing.

“Meanwhile, we hope that our citizens … in France can express their wishes and demands in a lawful and reasonable way,” the spokeswoman added.

Newly appointed French Interior Minister Matthias Fekl condemned the violence at the protest and said the security forces had his “full support.”

He called for calm “to allow the judicial process underway to proceed in an orderly fashion.”

The victim’s family insist that there was no domestic dispute and a neighbor had called the police after hearing shouting.

“Police forced open the door of the apartment, pushing him back,” Job said. The man did not rush towards the officers, and the police “shot without warning,” he said.

Lulu Zen, 27, who said he was the victim’s nephew, said the family believed the police were “hiding the truth.”

“My cousins saw their father killed by policemen,” he said.

However, a source close to the investigation said the man’s children, four of whom were in the apartment at the time, had not seen the shooting.

The source said the police inspectorate had interviewed all of the family, including the victim’s wife, who was not present at the time he was killed.

Police prefect Michel Cadot meanwhile was receiving a Chinese community delegation.

Estimates put the size of the Chinese community in Paris at between 200,000 and 300,000. Many of the first-generation Chinese nationals who live in the French capital came here in the 1980s and many work in the textile industry.

French police have come under fire for suspected violence in recent months following the highly publicized case of a black youth worker allegedly sodomized with a police baton.

Several demonstrations have been staged since the Feb. 2 incident involving the 22-year-old.