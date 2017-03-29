LDP seeking evidence of perjury in Kagoike’s Diet testimony

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday it will use parliamentary authority to investigate whether the head of controversial school operator Moritomo Gakuen lied during sworn testimony before the Diet last week.

Yasunori Kagoike was hauled before the Diet to answer questions over a murky state land deal to build an elementary school.

During his testimony last Thursday, Kagoike claimed that he received ¥1 million from Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife, Akie, as a donation. This allegation was quickly denied by Abe.

“We strongly suspect Kagoike committed perjury,” Yasutoshi Nishimura, special adviser to Abe, who is also LDP president, told a news conference. He said he plans to gather evidence of perjury.

At the day’s Upper House Audit Committee meeting, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the LDP aims to “uncover the truth” as some of Kagoike’s statements were questionable. If Kagoike is found to have lied, he will be accused of perjury, Suga said.

Abe told Tuesday’s Upper House committee meeting that there is no way to prove a donation that has never been made. He also said Kagoike offered a false explanation that he used Abe’s name “only for a moment” to collect donations for the school construction.

Kagoike’s remarks “should be thoroughly reviewed,” he stressed.

Moritomo Gakuen, based in the city of Osaka, purchased land from the state at a huge discount to build the elementary school. The project was recently scrapped after details of the land deal emerged.

At the same committee meeting, Mikishi Daimon of the Japanese Communist Party disclosed a letter sent by Kagoike to a government official serving Abe’s wife. In the letter, dated Oct. 26, 2015, Kagoike called on the Finance Ministry to sell the land in question soon.

Moritomo Gakuen acquired the land for ¥134 million, ¥822 million lower than the assessed value, in June 2016.

This suggested Kagoike’s demands were fully met, Daimon said.

Meanwhile, Suga said a letter sent to Kagoike in November 2015 by the government official serving Akie Abe did not mention the land sale, meaning the school operator received nothing.

Suga told a news conference later that he is ready to disclose the letter at the request of the Diet.