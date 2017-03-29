Plans for Kyushu ‘spamusement park’ progress after campaign raises necessary funds

A city in Kyushu that hosts one of the world’s largest hot-spring resorts has said it will open an amusement park this summer with a hot-tub merry-go-round and other bathing-themed rides following the success of a promotional video launched in November.

Beppu Mayor Yasuhiro Nagano pledged to open a “spamusement park” in a Youtube video uploaded late last year if the video got more than 1 million views. It surpassed 3.2 million as of Wednesday.

The footage shows men and women of all ages wrapped in towels having fun at the prospective park.

The city in Oita Prefecture has launched a crowd-funding campaign to pay for special rides at an existing amusement park for a limited period that will feature hot-spring water. The campaign has already garnered ¥20 million, enough to get the plan up and running.

“A considerable number of people have supported our project. I hope we can gain even more support so we can open more attractions at the park to entertain citizens and tourists,” the mayor said at a news conference on Tuesday.