Online messages hinted at where to find body of slain Vietnamese girl in Chiba

Police said Tuesday there were posts on internet message boards that apparently hinted at where to look for the body of a slain 9-year-old Vietnamese girl before her corpse was found near a Chiba drainage ditch Sunday.

Someone had posted a message on the internet after 9 p.m. on Friday that said “when it gets warm, let’s take a look at a ditch to see if there is a dead girl’s body,” the police said.

Le Thi Nhat Linh’s naked body was found near a ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday. The girl disappeared Friday morning in Matsudo, a city in Chiba about 10 km away from the site. The Matsudo Municipal Government emailed information about the missing girl to residents on Saturday.

There was a post on another message board about an hour before Linh was found that said “Go search a ditch.”

The police are investigating whether these posts are related to the apparent kidnap-slaying.

On Tuesday, they also discovered a school rucksack that belonged to Linh along the banks of the Tone River in the city of Bando, Ibaraki Prefecture, more than 10 km northwest of the Abiko site where her body was found.

The rucksack was found Monday and Linh’s father confirmed it was hers on Tuesday.

The police also said some girl clothes were found about 500 meters from the riverbed and they are trying to confirm if they were Linh’s.

Investigators are seeking information from nearby residents in Bando if they saw any suspicious people.

The police believe Linh was strangled at an unknown location and then dumped near the ditch in Abiko. They are scrutinizing security camera footage, looking for the vehicle believed used by the killer.