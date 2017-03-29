Cherry tree illumination slated for Fukushima town after evacuation order is lifted April 1

Cherry blossom trees lining a street in the town of Tomioka, Fukushima Prefecture, designated as a no-go zone after the Fukushima reactor meltdowns, will be illuminated next month after the evacuation order for a large part of the town is lifted on April 1.

The town boasts a 2.2-km stretch of cherry trees in Yonomori Park that forms a canopy of blossoms this time of year, attracting some 100,000 visitors every year before the 2011 disaster.

Between 6 and 8 p.m. through April 16, the trees located along some 600 meters of the street will be lit up for the first time since the disaster struck, while the rest of the street will remain as an evacuation area.

Tomioka officials point out that former residents are losing interest in the town due to prolonging evacuation. They said they hope the illumination event will bring back people’s attention to the area, encouraging former residents to return.