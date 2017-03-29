Osaka to privatize subway, bus operations in 2018, achieving Hashimoto goal

The Osaka Municipal Assembly approved on Tuesday an ordinance to privatize public subway and bus operations in the major city in April 2018.

It is the first time in Japan a pubic subway will be privatized.

According to the ordinance, the subway operations will be transferred to a new company of which the city will take full control while the bus business will be handed over to Osaka City Bus Co., a city-affiliated firm.

The privatization of the two transport systems was one of the key campaign promises of former Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto. But the plan, requiring approval by a two-thirds majority of the assembly members, was rejected twice.

This time, it was backed by the Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and others as well as Osaka Ishin no Kai.

Unlike in the past votes, the LDP supported the ordinance, after Mayor Hirofumi Yoshimura accepted most of the conditions the party demanded for the subway privatization.