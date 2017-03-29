Narita airport debuts self-service baggage drop machines

Narita International Airport in Chiba Prefecture unveiled Tuesday self-service baggage drop machines for international flights.

Set to be introduced on Thursday, the baggage machines, along with self-check-in devices, are expected to help shorten the average check-in and baggage drop-off time from some 20 minutes to 2 to 3 minutes.

The first-ever introduction of the automatic baggage drop system for international flight passengers at a Japanese airport comes in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The machines will initially be available to passengers of Air France, Korean Air and two other carries at Narita airport’s Terminal 1 North Wing.

Similar machines have already been installed for domestic flights at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda.