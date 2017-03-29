Nikkei edges up on weaker yen, Wall Street’s rise

The key Nikkei average closed marginally higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday, supported by the yen’s weakening against the dollar and brisk U.S. equities overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 14.61 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 19,217.48. On Tuesday, the key market gauge jumped 217.28 points.

But the Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 2.76 points, or 0.18 percent, at 1,542.07, after rising 20.44 points the previous day.

Buying outpaced selling thanks to the weaker yen and the Dow Jones industrial average’s snapping of its eight-day losing streak on Tuesday.

Throughout Wednesday, however, the Nikkei average failed to extend gains and fluctuated around the previous day’s closing level, as the stocks of the companies that close their annual books at the end of March went ex-dividend the same day. The ex-dividend impact on the Nikkei average was some 132 points, brokers said.

Although the impact was “huge,” the Tokyo market overcame it thanks to the yen’s depreciation and the strong New York market, said Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

After attracting purchases early in the morning, Tokyo stocks showed directionless movements.

“The market faced a dearth of fresh incentives,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

He also said lingering concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his pledged economic stimulus measures weighed on the Tokyo market’s topside.

Despite the Nikkei average’s advance, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,158 to 716 in the TSE’s first section, while 118 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume fell to 1.75 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.90 billion shares.

Kansai Electric attracted hefty purchases and surged 8.22 percent after a high court on Tuesday canceled a lower court injunction that shut down two of its nuclear reactors.

Toshiba ended higher but the gains were limited. The stock price has largely factored in the filing by U.S. subsidiary Westinghouse Electric for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, brokers said. The filing was confirmed after the markets closed.

Oil companies JX Holdings, Inpex, Japex, Showa Shell and Idemitsu were buoyant.

Other major winners included furniture retailer Nitori Holdings and electronics maker Sony.

By contrast, airlines JAL and ANA Holdings met with selling.

Also on the minus side were automakers Toyota, Nissan and Fuji Heavy as well as Japan Post Bank.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 180 points to end at 19,220.