Dollar hits ¥111 on strong U.S. consumer confidence data

The dollar climbed above ¥111 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, buoyed by strong U.S. consumer confidence data released overnight, as well as speculation of further interest rates hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥111.09-10, up from ¥110.68-68 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.0784-0785, down from $1.0858-0859, and at ¥119.80-82, down from ¥120.16-21.

The U.S. currency moved in a narrow range moderately above ¥111 in Tokyo after topping the threshold in overseas trading, inspired by a sharp improvement in the Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March, which hit the highest level since December 2000.

Short covering in the dollar was also spurred by Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer’s hawkish remarks about further interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank, traders said.

In Tokyo, however, the greenback’s topside was capped by selling by Japanese exporters and the key 225-issue Nikkei stock average’s temporary falls into negative territory, traders said.

“The dollar lacks the momentum to rise above ¥112 now,” amid lingering uncertainty about policy management by U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, said an official at a currency margin trading service provider.

Senior Fed officials, including Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago Charles Evans, are scheduled to deliver speeches later on Wednesday. But an official at a Japanese bank said that any effects of their remarks are expected to be limited as the main focus of market participants currently is the Trump administration’s economic policy management.