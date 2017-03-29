Toshiba approves Westinghouse decision to file for bankruptcy

Toshiba Corp. has approved the decision by its troubled U.S. nuclear unit, Westinghouse Electric Co., to file for bankruptcy protection under Chapter 11, people close to the matter said Wednesday — a move that will allow the embattled conglomerate to minimize risk of further losses.

The struggling giant has been under pressure to have Westinghouse file bankruptcy, which would stem the massive losses from plant project delays in the United States and cost overruns, informed sources have said.

The nuclear-to-electronics conglomerate is looking to finalize losses related to the unit within the current fiscal year ending Friday through the bankruptcy filing.

In February, Toshiba said it was expecting a loss of ¥712.5 billion ($6.4 billion) in its U.S. nuclear business for the nine months through December on an unaudited basis. The company had to delay its earnings announcement twice, saying it needed more time to look into an accounting problem at Westinghouse.

Faced with ballooning losses, Toshiba had been considering a way to distance itself from the fallout from the debacle at Westinghouse, which it bought in 2006 to expand its nuclear power business overseas.

The bankruptcy filing could increase the already huge losses linked to its U.S. nuclear business to around ¥1 trillion.

The cash-strapped company has decided to spin off its prized memory chip business and sell a majority stake, or even the whole operation, to raise funds to bolster its financial standing.

The filing would allow Westinghouse, whose nuclear plant projects have been dogged by delays and cost overruns, to renegotiate or break its construction contracts, although the utilities that own the projects would likely seek damages.

It would imperil the completion of Westinghouse’s nuclear power plants under construction in the southern United States, where ratepayers have already been covering some of the costs in their monthly electricity bills.

The future of Westinghouse has already been raised in bilateral talks between Japan and the United States with Japan fearing that Westinghouse’s collapse will incite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump over the impact it could have on local jobs and finances.

The U.S. government has granted loan guarantees totaling $8.3 billion to the utilities commissioning the Georgia project. Westinghouse also has nuclear projects in varying degrees of development in India, the United Kingdom and China.

The company, founded by American engineer and inventor George Westinghouse in 1886, employs 12,000 people worldwide, according to its website.