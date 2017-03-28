Senate panel to quiz Kushner in Putin poll-meddling probe as Russia bank admits contacts

Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide Jared Kushner will appear before a Senate panel investigating Russian interference in the U.S. election, the White House said Monday.

Kushner, 36, was Trump’s main intermediary with foreign governments during the 2016 election campaign and now plays that role in the White House.

He arranged meetings between Trump and leaders from Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.

But it is his contacts with Russian officials that are now coming under the microscope, amid explosive allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin.

U.S. intelligence has concluded that Russia launched a broad-ranging campaign designed to help Trump win election.

“Throughout the campaign and transition, Jared Kushner served as the official primary point of contact with foreign governments and officials,” a White House official said.

“Given this role, he has volunteered to speak with Chairman Burr’s committee, but has not yet received confirmation,” the official said, referring to Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Burr chairs the Senate intelligence committee.

The Republican and Democratic leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee said on Monday that Kushner had voluntarily agreed to be interviewed in its investigation of Russian activities surrounding the 2016 U.S. election.

They said timing for the appearance by Kushner, who serves as a senior adviser to Trump, had not yet been determined.

“Mr. Kushner will certainly not be the last person the committee calls to give testimony, but we expect him to be able to provide answers to key questions that have arisen in our inquiry,” Burr and the top Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, said in a joint statement.

Russia state development bank VEB has meanwhile confirmed that its executives held talks with Kushner, RIA news agency reported on Monday.

The meetings took place “in the format of a strategy development roadshow,” the agency said.