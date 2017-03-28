Japanese team conducts world’s first transplant of iPS cells

A team led by government-affiliated research institute Riken said Tuesday that it carried out the world’s first surgery to transplant into a patient retina cells created from donor iPS cells.

By using a stockpile of induced pluripotent stem cells at Kyoto University, not iPS cells made from the patient’s own mature cells, the team, including Kobe City Medical Center General Hospital, have reduced the time and costs necessary for the procedure.

With the surgery, Japan’s regenerative medicine utilizing iPS cells has entered a new phase, according to pundits.

The patient in his 60s, who lives in Hyogo Prefecture, had been suffering from exudative age-related macular degeneration, an intractable eye disease that could lead to blindness.

The surgery was conducted at the hospital in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo, by Yasuo Kurimoto, head of the hospital’s department of ophthalmology, and others.

Kurimoto told a news conference that the surgery was completed without complications.

Masayo Takahashi, a researcher at Riken who heads the team, said it will take a few years to determine if the operation was a success.

Following an observation period of one year after the operation, the patient will receive follow-up checks for three additional years.

For the surgery, iPS cells derived from people who have immunological types that have a lower risk of causing rejection were used. The Riken Center for Developmental Biology, or CDB, transformed the iPS cells into retinal pigment epithelial cells, which were then injected into the retina of the patient.

In September 2014, the CDB-led team including Takahashi, in a similar operation on a woman with the same eye disease, successfully transplanted for the first time retina cells made from iPS cells, but which were taken from the same patient.

The first case took some 10 months before the patient received the transplant and cost nearly ¥100 million. Following the operation, the team decided it was better to use retinal cells derived from donated iPS cells.

Upon receiving health ministry approval in February this year, the team picked five people aged between 50 and 85 from applicants with exudative age-related macular degeneration to take part in the trial.

Through the use of the stockpiled iPS cells, the surgery time will be shortened to about one month and costs will be lowered to under ¥20 million per patient. A similar surgery is also planned to take place at Osaka University Hospital.