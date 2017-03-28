Japan abstains as talks start at U.N. on nuclear arms ban treaty

Negotiations on a treaty outlawing nuclear weapons began Monday at U.N. headquarters with Japan, the world’s only atom-bombed country, announcing it would abstain from the talks alongside the five major nuclear powers.

“Regrettably, given the present circumstances, we must say that it would be difficult for Japan to participate in this conference in a constructive manner and in good faith,” Japan’s disarmament ambassador, Nobushige Takamizawa, said during the opening segment of the conference.

“What is essential is to pursue practical and effective measures with the engagement of both nuclear and nonnuclear weapon states,” he explained in the General Assembly hall. “We will continue to pursue realistic and effective disarmament measures and will work to create a security environment conducive to the elimination of nuclear weapons.”

Japan has said it aspires to a nuclear-weapon-free world but has been vague about whether it will join the U.N. talks, reflecting its reliance on the U.S. nuclear deterrent for protection.

The first round of negotiations will run through Friday, with the second taking place from June 15 through July 7. Both sessions will be held at U.N. headquarters.

Toshiki Fujimori, assistant secretary general of Nihon Hidankyo, an organization for atomic bomb victims, also addressed the delegates as a Hiroshima hibakusha. He was little more than a year old when the bomb exploded over his city on Aug. 6, 1945.

“The treaty you will be negotiating today must reflect this call of hibakusha in express terms so that the world makes remarkable progress towards nuclear weapons abolition,” he said.

While he and other atomic bomb survivors back the U.N. efforts to negotiate a landmark treaty, he expressed disappointment with Tokyo for not endorsing the move.

“As a hibakusha, and as a Japanese person, I am here today heartbroken, yet I am not discouraged,” he said. He pointed to the positive work being undertaken by a majority of countries, international organizations and civil society who are pressing for the treaty despite opposition.

A total of 113 counties supported the start of negotiating a nuclear weapons ban treaty at the U.N. General Assembly in December. Nongovernmental organizations estimated on Monday that 115 nations were present for the conference.

Austria and other nonnuclear countries that have strongly pursued the start of negotiations are aiming to draft such a treaty by July.

Of the five major states possessing nuclear weapons, the United States, Britain, France and Russia are vehemently opposed to the treaty. China recently decided not to participate in the talks after weighing up the possibility of joining them.

It remains to be seen whether the negotiations will lead to any tangible nuclear disarmament as the new U.S. administration of President Donald Trump has signaled a review of the goal of a world without nuclear weapons, which was advocated by the Barack Obama administration.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley along with representatives of about 20 other nations spoke against the treaty outside the General Assembly hall in an unusual move timed to coincide with the start of the conference.

“As a mom, as a daughter, there is nothing I want more for my family than a world with no nuclear weapons. But we have to be realistic,” she said.

“Is there anyone that believes that North Korea would agree to a ban on nuclear weapons? So what you would see is the General Assembly would go through, in good faith trying to do something, but North Korea would be the one cheering and all of us and the people we represent would be the ones at risk,” she said.

Britain and France also delivered brief remarks echoing Haley’s sentiment and endorsing the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty as the way forward.

“My country, the United Kingdom, is completely committed to the long-term goal of a world without nuclear weapons and we recognize that we have obligations, as every country does, under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told reporters.

International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons Executive Director Beatrice Fihn criticized the move by the United States and others in a press statement issued before the talks began.

“Today’s last-minute protest by Ambassador Haley and others standing with the American president demonstrates how worried they are about the real impact of the nuclear ban treaty,” she said. “It is an unhelpful distraction from the important work of banning nuclear weapons.”

During a press conference, Fihn also took aim at North Korea for taking the “same position” as the United States.

“We regret that any state boycotts these negotiations and think they should be a part of it,” she explained. “I think that’s why it’s very important to take urgent action to prohibit nuclear weapons.”