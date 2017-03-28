Government to approve Osaka’s bid to host 2025 World Expo

The government will give the go-ahead to Osaka Prefecture’s bid to host the 2025 World Exposition, sources said Tuesday.

Japan is estimating that the event, which is to be held between May and November 2025, will bring economic benefits worth 1.90 trillion yen ($17.18 billion) over a six-month period.

The Cabinet will give official approval in a meeting on April 11, according to the sources.

The country will submit its application to the expo’s governing body, the Bureau International des Expositions, in April. Osaka will be pitted against Paris, where the BIE’s headquarters is located.

An advisory panel for the Japanese economy ministry is compiling a final report, titled “Designing Future Society for Our Lives,” in which it has proposed to hold the event on the artificial island of Yumeshima.

Japan is planning to push its bid at the BIE’s general meetings to be held in June and November and in an inspection that will be held in 2018. A key strategy in winning the bid will be to attract wide support from 168 member nations in a meeting that will be held in November 2018.

The government is supporting the event in the hope of seeing an economic windfall. If Japan should win, the expo will be held soon after the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, repeating the pattern of the 1964 Tokyo Games and 1970 Expo, also held in Osaka.

Japan also hosted the expo in 2005 in Aichi Prefecture.