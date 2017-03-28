Toto, Lixil angle for toilet revolution in Europe

Toilets with a warm seat and built-in bidet have long been used in Japan, but Japanese companies now have their sights set on popularizing the technology in Europe.

Toto Ltd. and Lixil Group Corp. aim to bring about a toilet revolution across the continent, where less than 1 percent of all toilets include such seats, compared with some 80 percent in Japan.

The companies unveiled their newest toilet models at an international trade fair for sanitary and heating products in Frankfurt this month.

“We’re confident in our technological competence,” Toto President Madoka Kitamura said. “Once people use our products, they can understand their excellence.”

Entering the European market in 2008, Toto is making efforts to increase its brand recognition by highlighting its technology, such as a surface treatment to eliminate limescale in toilet bowls and water-saving toilet systems.

Lixil, the owner of the Inax toilet brand, acquired Grohe Group Sarl, a major German supplier of sanitary fittings, in 2014 to increase its presence in the European market.

“Sales have improved drastically after combining Inax’s technologies and Grohe’s product designs,” Lixil President and Chief Executive Officer Kinya Seto said.

In Europe, especially in southern areas, bidets are widely used, while the use of toilet seats with a warm-water shower unit is limited to the likes of luxury hotels.

Seto said the use of such toilet seats has a high potential to spread in Europe given the region’s cultural background.