Share buybacks by listed firms in Japan hit ¥4.79 trillion in fiscal 2016

Share buybacks by listed Japanese companies have so far reached ¥4.79 trillion in fiscal 2016, close to a record high of ¥5.31 trillion seen in fiscal 2015, according to a private research firm.

I-N Information Systems Ltd. said Monday that the number of companies that bought back their own shares — a move that increases a stock’s value as a reward for shareholders — hit the highest level since the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The survey showed that companies are taking steps to treat shareholders better as the government is promoting efforts to enhance corporate governance.

The number of companies that have carried out share buybacks so far in fiscal 2016, which ends on Friday, came to 753, against 679 the previous year.

In fiscal 2008, over 1,000 companies bought their own shares amid slumps triggered by the bankruptcy of Lehman Brothers.

In fiscal 2015, Japan Post Holdings Co. bought back shares released by the government while other big companies conducted large-scale buybacks.

A wider range of companies carried out buybacks this fiscal year. Toyota Motor Corp. spent the most, at some ¥700 billion. SoftBank Group Corp. spent ¥500 billion and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. spent ¥345 billion.