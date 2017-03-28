Gastech conference to kick off in Chiba next week

Gastech, the world’s largest gas and liquefied natural gas conference and exhibition, will be held at Makuhari Messe in Chiba Prefecture from April 4 to 7.

Ten Japanese energy companies and trading houses formed a consortium to host Gastech Japan 2017 in the first such attempt in the event’s history.

More than 25,000 visitors and 2,500 commercial and technical delegates from around the world are expected to join the event, according to its organizer.

Gastech Japan 2017 also expects more than 600 exhibitors, more than 350 company CEOs and politicians in the ministerial level of energy and other related ministries of various countries.