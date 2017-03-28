Tokyo stocks rebound on buying on dips

Stocks turned higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Tuesday, supported by buying on dips following the previous day’s plunge.

The 225-issue Nikkei average jumped 217.28 points, or 1.14 percent, to close at 19,202.87. On Monday, the Nikkei average gave up 276.94 points to close below the 19,000 threshold for the first time since Feb. 9.

The Topix index of all first-section issues ended up 20.44 points, or 1.34 percent, at 1,544.83, after losing 19.53 points the previous day.

Buying outpaced selling, with investors taking heart from a halt to the yen’s strengthening against the dollar.

Investors actively bought shares in companies that close their annual books at the end of March to secure the right to dividends, brokers said. Tuesday was the final day of transactions to be settled this month.

But the market’s topside was limited amid skepticism about U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out the economic stimulus measures he pledged during the election campaign, brokers said.

A wide range of issues “drew purchases after their sharp falls” on Monday, said Nobuyuki Fujimoto, market analyst at SBI Securities Co.

But the Tokyo market’s upside was weighed down by a prevailing wait-and-see mood among investors who were paying attention to the Trump administration’s policy moves, said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

Fujimoto warned that Tokyo stocks could tumble again if the dollar falls below ¥110 partly due to uncertainties over policy implementation by the Trump administration.

During Tuesday’s session, the dollar moved above ¥110.50 against around ¥110.20 late Monday.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,804 to 153 in the TSE’s first section, while 54 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume grew to 1.90 billion shares from Monday’s 1.76 billion shares.

Mega-bank group Mitsubishi UFJ, brokerage firm Nomura and insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life attracted buybacks after losing ground on Monday.

Automakers Toyota and Nissan, as well as semiconductor-related Tokyo Electron and Sumco were buoyant thanks to a halt to the yen’s appreciation.

Other major winners included airlines JAL and ANA Holdings and railway operators JR East and JR West.

By contrast, game-maker Nintendo and restaurant chain operator Skylark met with selling.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average jumped 230 points to end at 19,040.