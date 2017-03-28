Dollar rallies to ¥110.70 in Tokyo on short covering

The dollar bounced back to levels around ¥110.70 in Tokyo trading on Tuesday as traders moved to cover short positions in the U.S. unit, seeing its downside as limited for now.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.68-68, up from ¥110.18-18 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.0858-0859, slightly down from $1.0865-0865, and at ¥120.16-21, up from ¥119.71-71.

The dollar plunged as low as around ¥110.10 the previous day, following the withdrawal by U.S. President Donald Trump of a bill to replace his predecessor’s legacy health care program, a key pledge during his presidential campaign, in the face of opposition from some Republicans.

However, as the dollar managed to stay above the ¥110 line, dollar purchases to cover short positions gathered momentum in New York trading overnight, market sources said.

The greenback rallied above ¥110.80 in early Tokyo trading on Tuesday. But after a bout of short covering ran its course, the U.S. currency drifted off the peaks for the rest of the day, dragged down in part by sell orders from exporters.

“The market ran out of trading incentives, and became static,” an official at a foreign exchange brokerage house said.

“Traders are now reluctant to buy the dollar at higher prices, due to uncertainty over economic policy management by the Trump administration,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.