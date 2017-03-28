Fujitsu, Lenovo to delay PC business integration: source

Fujitsu Ltd. and China’s Lenovo Group Ltd. will delay the planned integration of their personal computer businesses, a company source said Tuesday.

The two companies initially aimed to reach a final agreement on the integration within March. But negotiations will not be concluded until April at the earliest, the source said.

After the integration, the companies are expected to seize 40 percent of the domestic PC market. The deal will require regulatory approval.

Fujitsu and Lenovo, the world’s biggest PC manufacturer, announced in October a strategic partnership including plans for the PC business integration.

They are expected to maintain Fujitsu’s plants and employment in Date, Fukushima Prefecture, and Izumo, Shimane Prefecture. They are also likely to keep Fujitsu’s FMV PC brand.

Lenovo is considering taking a majority stake in a joint venture the two firms will set up, while Fujitsu and the state-owned Development Bank of Japan are planning to hold the rest of the stake.