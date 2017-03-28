Storm clouds gather in the town of Ayr in far north Queensland as Cyclone Debbie approaches on Monday. Thousands of people including tourists were evacuated as northeast Australia braced for a powerful cyclone packing destructive winds with warnings of major structural damage and surging tides. | AFP-JIJI

Category 4 cyclone rips roofs, cuts power on Aussie islands as it draws bead on coast

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – Officials say a powerful cyclone is lashing islands, damaging roofs and cutting power as it edges toward Australia’s tropical northeast coast.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology says Category 4 Cyclone Debbie brought winds gusting to 250 kph (155 mph) and torrential rain on Tuesday to the Whitsunday Islands, a popular tourist destination off the Queensland state coast southeast of the city of Bowen.

The eye of the storm was expected to cross the coast later Tuesday.

Deputy Police Commissioner Stephan Gollschewski says reports of damage were starting to come in, including roof damage at police buildings in the Whitsundays region.

Whitsundays Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox says authorities have received 98 requests for help and 10,000 premises have lost electricity.

