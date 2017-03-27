Reports conflict on whether huge Mosul blast was from airstrike, Islamic State bomb

Conflicting accounts emerged on Sunday about an explosion in Iraq’s Mosul a week ago after a U.S.-led coalition strike against Islamic State that local officials say collapsed buildings, killing and burying many people.

Iraq’s military said 61 bodies had been recovered from a destroyed building that Islamic State had booby-trapped in west Mosul, but that there was no sign the building had been hit by a coalition airstrike.

The military statement differed from reports by witnesses and local officials that said many more bodies were pulled from the building after a coalition strike targeted IS militants and equipment in the Jadida district.

Ninevah provincial governor’s health directorate said on Sunday 160 bodies had been officially buried after they were recovered from the site where eyewitnesses said buildings had been flattened by the March 17 blast.

“Six alleyways of the neighborhood were completely destroyed,” Laith Habbaba, head of Nineveh health directorate, told Reuters. “Civil defense has extracted and buried 160 bodies up to this moment.”

What happened on March 17 remains unclear and details are difficult to confirm as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State to recapture the densely populated parts of the western half of Mosul, the militant group’s last stronghold in Iraq.

Eyewitnesses on Sunday described horrific scenes from the blast, with body parts strewn over rubble, residents trying desperately to pull out survivors and other people buried out of reach.

“We felt the earth shaking as if it was an earthquake. It was an airstrike that targeted my street. Dust, shattered glass and powder were the only things my wife, myself and three kids were feeling,” said one Jadida resident, Abu Ayman.

“We heard screams and loud crying coming from the house next door. After the bombing stopped, I went out with some neighbors and found that some houses on my street were leveled.”

As combat continues, the Jadida incident highlights the complexity of the fighting in west Mosul, where militants hide among families, using them as shields and putting at risk as many as half a million people still caught in Islamic State-held areas.

Iraqi forces on Sunday hit militant positions with helicopter strikes, and exchanged heavy gunfire and rockets around al Nuri mosque in west Mosul, where the Islamic State leader declared his caliphate nearly three years ago.

At the north edge of Mosul, Iraqi army divisions raided and entered the Badush cement factory, to where militants had retreated, Lt. Col. Ali Jassem of the 9th armored division said. Army units are clearing villages to the north.

Thousands of people have already fled Mosul and coalition officials and Iraq’s Shiite-led government are wary of incidents that could alienate residents of the mainly Sunni city and fuel the kind of sectarian tensions that helped Islamic State’s rise.

The U.S.-led coalition backing Iraqi forces on Saturday said it carried out a strike on Islamic State militants and equipment in the area of the reported deaths, and was investigating. It did not give figures for any casualties or details of targets.

The Iraqi military command said witnesses had told troops that the building was booby-trapped and militants had forced residents inside basements to use them as shields. IS militants had also fired on troops from houses, it said.

“A team of military experts from field commanders checked the building where the media reported that the house was completely destroyed. All walls were booby-trapped and there is no hole that indicates an air strike,” it said.

“Sixty-one bodies were evacuated,” the statement said.

A coalition airstrike had hit the area at the time though there was no sign it struck that building, it said.

The military’s casualty figure was much lower than that given by local officials — a municipal official had said on Saturday that 240 bodies had been pulled from the rubble. A local lawmaker and two witnesses say a coalition airstrike may have targeted a large truck bomb, triggering a blast that collapsed buildings.

Ghazwan al-Dawoodi, head of the Nineveh governorate human rights council, said his team had made a field visit and that 173 people were killed after militants forced them into a bunker, and then opened fire on gunships to prompt an airstrike.

Another eyewitness, Abu Obeid, a teacher, told Reuters Islamic State had parked a truck bomb in the neighborhood. There was one huge blast then several others. When he emerged from his home after three hours, many homes were destroyed, he said.

Iraqi forces have retaken the east of Mosul and half of the west, across the Tigris River that divides Iraq’s second city. Thousands of people are fleeing each day to escape the fighting.

Aid groups are scrambling to build more camps to cope with the surge.

The Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights said that since the campaign against western Mosul began on Feb. 19, unconfirmed reports have said nearly 700 civilians have been killed by government and coalition airstrikes or Islamic State action.

The militants have used car bombs, snipers and mortar fire to counter the offensive. They have also stationed themselves in homes belonging to Mosul residents, from which they fire at Iraqi troops, often drawing air or artillery strikes that have killed civilians.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped in Mosul, caught between advancing Iraqi forces and the Islamic State group jihadisthey are fighting to defeat.

Iraqi officials and witnesses said that airstrikes killed civilians in the Mosul al-Jadida area in recent days, but the number of victims — said by some to number in the hundreds — could not be independently confirmed.

An AFP photographer saw civil defense personnel working alongside volunteers to dig through the remains of houses to recover the dead in Mosul al-Jadida, where at least six houses were completely destroyed.

The remains of 12 people — among them women and children — were placed in blue plastic body bags in the car park of a house in the area.

A 45-year-old man who wept as he spoke said that he was living with more than 20 of his relatives in one of the houses that was destroyed.

The man, who did not want to be identified by name, survived because he was away at the time, but said he was told that an airstrike targeted the house where IS had positioned two snipers on the roof.

Several senior Iraqi military officers visited Mosul al-Jadida on Sunday and asked people in the area what had happened, the AFP photographer said.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, said Iraq is investigating reports of civilian deaths in west Mosul.

“The defense ministry opened an investigation into this issue,” Rasool said.

The U.S.-led coalition against IS has indicated that it may have been responsible for at least some of the civilian deaths, and said it is also conducting an investigation.

“An initial review of strike data … indicates that, at the request of the Iraqi security forces, the coalition struck (IS) fighters and equipment, March 17, in west Mosul at the location corresponding to allegations of civilian casualties,” it said in a statement on Saturday.

But that only addresses one day, while Iraqi officials referred to strikes carried out over several.

At the beginning of this month the international alliance had said that “it is more likely than not, at least 220 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes,” while other incidents were still under investigation.

Two witnesses who have now fled the city said that a building with around 170 people inside was destroyed in Mosul al-Jadida.

One of them said that IS snipers had fired on Iraqi forces, after which an aircraft targeted them with a missile.

An Iraqi brigadier general said that a total of 27 residential buildings had been damaged by multiple days of strikes in west Mosul, and some were completely destroyed.

Some officials from Nineveh province, of which Mosul is the capital, have put the death toll from the strikes in the hundreds, but the exact number of victims is still unclear.

Following the raids, the United Nations called on parties to the conflict to do “everything possible” to protect civilians in Mosul.

“International humanitarian law is clear. Parties to the conflict — all parties — are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians. This means that combatants cannot use people as human shields and cannot imperil lives through indiscriminate use of fire-power,” said Lise Grande, the U.N.’s humanitarian coordinator for Iraq.

Rasool, meanwhile, said that Iraqi forces were seeking to target IS jihadis who are using civilians as human shields.

IS “began to use citizens as human shields, and we are trying to target them with … snipers to eliminate them,” he said.

Iraqi forces are relying on “light and medium weapons, among them sniper (rifles), to hunt for Daesh members” located among civilians, Rasool said, using an Arabic acronym for IS.

However, Iraqi forces have also frequently fired mortar rounds and unguided rockets during the battle for west Mosul — weapons that pose a much greater risk to residents of areas where fighting is taking place.

Rasool accused IS of gathering civilians together and then blowing up explosives-rigged vehicles nearby to make it look like “Iraqi forces… are targeting innocent civilians”.

According to Iraqi authorities, more than 200,000 people have fled west Mosul since the operation to retake the area began on Feb. 19.

But the U.N. has said that around 600,000 are still inside the city.