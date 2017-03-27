Six teenagers likely dead after avalanche hits mountain in Tochigi Prefecture

Six people appeared to show no vital signs and three others remained unaccounted for Monday morning following an avalanche that occurred on a ski slope in the town of Nasu, Tochigi Prefecture, a local fire department official said.

About 50 senior high school students were believed to have been on the slope when the avalanche occurred at Nasuonsen Family Ski Resort in the morning, it said, adding that students were taking part in a springtime climbing event.

Two students and one teacher were also hurt in the avalanche, according to the fire department. The department received an emergency call at around 9:20 a.m.

The climbing event, which began Saturday, was supposed to have concluded around noon, according to a person connected with one of the participating schools.