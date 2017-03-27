Residence of former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida restored as annex to new museum

The restoration of former Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida’s residence in the town of Oiso, Kanagawa Prefecture, has been completed, allowing it to be used as an annex to the new Oiso Municipal Museum scheduled to open on Saturday.

A ceremony Sunday to celebrate its completion was attended by senior officials from the government and the ruling party, including Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso, Yoshida’s grandson.

One of Japan’s longest-serving prime ministers, Yoshida used the residence from just before the end of the war in 1945 until his death in 1967. Even after he retired, key political and business figures would often visit him at the house in the coastal town, reflecting his influence.

In 1979, the residence was used for a summit between former Prime Minister Masayoshi Ohira and former U.S. President Jimmy Carter.

After it was gutted by a fire in March 2009, the town office started rebuilding it.

In an address Sunday, Aso looked back on his elementary and junior high school days.

“I was troubled by being brought here every Sunday. I have no good memories (of the residence),” he said, drawing laughter from the audience.

Yoshida in heaven will be delighted if the residence helps revitalize the community, Aso said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga praised the completion of the restoration project.

“It was a stage of postwar politics and had tremendous historical significance. It’s wonderful it has been reconstructed,” Suga said.

Toshihiro Nikai, secretary-general of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, said, “We need to learn history and hand it down to the next generation.”

Yoshida’s residence is on a scenic site that commands a view of Sagami Bay and Mount Fuji. The exhibits in the museum annex will include a phone that was directly connected to the prime minister’s office, as well as replicas of a ship-shaped bathtub and furniture Yoshida had used.