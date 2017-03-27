Body of Vietnamese girl in Chiba believed abandoned after she was killed elsewhere

A 9-year-old girl whose body was found near a drainage ditch in Chiba Prefecture on Sunday appears to have been strangled, police said Monday as they continued a murder investigation.

Police believe the body of the Vietnamese girl, Le Thi Nhat Linh, was dumped at the spot where it was found Sunday in Abiko after the victim was murdered elsewhere, as there were no signs of a struggle in the grass field, an investigative source said.

Investigators also said Linh might have been kidnapped within a few minutes of leaving her home in Matsudo.

A woman who works as a volunteer watching children along school routes was at a halfway point between Linh’s home and the elementary school on Friday morning, but she did not see the girl that day, according to sources which included Matsudo’s Board of Education.

According to the police, the naked body of the girl was found by a fisherman but there were no clothes or other belongings at the site. Items belonging to her, including her school bag, have so far not been found.

The body, already in a state of rigor mortis, was discovered in a narrow space under a bridge over the drainage ditch. Police believe the perpetrator attempted to delay its discovery, the source said. Not many people usually pass by the area.

Police will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death. They will also check security cameras around the area for clues about how she disappeared on the way to elementary school last Friday morning.

On Monday morning, police erected checkpoints on streets near the school, asking motorists whether they saw the girl on Friday morning and also requesting they provide footage from in-vehicle recorders.

The girl, who lived in the nearby city of Matsudo, did not show up at school Friday, the last day of the school year for Japanese schools, which run from April to March. The site where she was found is about 10 km (6 miles) from the school.

A road the girl may have taken to school includes a relatively unused section obscured by a 3-meter-high (10-foot) net to guard a pear orchard on both sides.

In a school zone, some residents usually stand at intersections to keep their eyes on students. But so far police have not been able to locate any residents who saw her on Friday. She is believed to have walked to school by herself.

“I was worried because there are few people around the pear orchard,” a housewife living in the area said.