Hokkaido Shinkansen Line marks first year of service

The Hokkaido Shinkansen Line, which connects Honshu and Hokkaido by high-speed train, on Sunday marked its first year of service.

Commemorative events were held at Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station in Hokuto, near Hakodate, and Shin-Aomori Station in Aomori Prefecture.

At Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station, a ceremony welcomed the arrival of passengers on the Hayabusa No. 1 train, the day’s first from Tokyo.

Participants at the ceremony included Osamu Shimada, president of Hokkaido Railway Co., Hokkaido Gov. Harumi Takahashi and Hokuto Mayor Toshimine Takaya.

A birthday cake in the shape of the H5 shinkansen series with a purple line signifying lavender from Hokkaido was used for a cake-cutting ceremony.

“The true value (of Hokkaido Shinkansen) will be tested in the second year,” Shimada said during the ceremony. “We ask for support so that we can extend the line to Sapporo as early as possible,” he added, referring to the current plan to extend the Hokkaido Shinkansen Line to the prefectural capital by March 2031.

Noting that large economic effects of the Hokkaido Shinkansen service have been limited to specific geographical areas and industry sectors, Takaya stressed the need to step up efforts to attract visitors.

“It was comfortable,” said Miho Oyagi, 39, who took a ride with some of her family members on the shinkansen train from Sendai. She said she planned to visit Hakodate and enjoy the night view of the city.

At Shin-Aomori Station, a local costumed mascot character and station personnel welcomed passengers. Popular Nebuta festival music was played to boost the festive mood, while local elementary and junior high school students distributed apple juice to passengers.

“We want people to visit Aomori as a tourist spot, rather than using Shin-Aomori (Station) as a mere passing point,” said Sara Endo, a 14-year-old junior high school student who attended the event. “It will be great if people know Aomori and have a desire to visit here.”

The 149-km-long Hokkaido Shinkansen Line connects Shin-Aomori Station and Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto Station via the 54-km undersea Seikan Tunnel in as little as 61 minutes.

Shinkansen trains share the track with local freight trains over an 82-km section including the tunnel running under the Tsugaru Strait.

At Shin-Aomori Station, the high-speed railway line is connected to the Tohoku Shinkansen Line, offering seamless trips from Shin-Hakodate-Hokuto to Tokyo in four hours and two minutes on the fastest train.

In the year since the service began on March 26 last year, a total of about 2.3 million passengers rode on the Hokkaido Shinkansen trains, a daily average of about 6,300 passengers. The seat occupancy rate averaged 32 percent.

The average daily number of passengers stood at about 9,600 in August but fell to about 3,600 in February, suggesting the challenge of attracting passengers during the winter months.