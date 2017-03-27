Stocks fall back sharply on yen’s appreciation

Stocks took a sharp downturn on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday, hurt by the yen’s rise against the dollar amid growing concerns over of U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to carry out his policy pledges.

The 225-issue Nikkei average tumbled 276.94 points, or 1.44 percent, to end at 18,985.59, closing below the 19,000 threshold for the first time since Feb. 9. On Friday, the key market gauge gained 177.22 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished down 19.53 points, or 1.26 percent, at 1,524.39, after rising 13.51 points the previous trading day.

Stocks met with hefty selling from the outset of Monday’s trading, in the wake of the dollar plunging against the yen after the Trump administration effectively gave up its attempt to repeal Obamacare, the health care act signed by previous U.S. President Barack Obama, and replace it with a new law, brokers said.

Trump’s major defeat in Congress has raised questions about the fate of fiscal and economic stimulus measures including tax reform Trump has vowed to implement, they said.

The dollar’s drop below ¥110.50 pushed investors to sell their shares, said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.’s Economic Research Department.

The stronger yen battered export-oriented issues, brokers said.

“Political uncertainties in Japan have also been weighing on the Tokyo market,” Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co. said, referring to the parliamentary battle over the Osaka school scandal involving Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s wife.

Meanwhile, Sumitomo Mitsui’s Ichikawa pointed out that the Nikkei average resisted dropping further after breaking the 19,000 line, supported by hopes for the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds.

Falling issues overwhelmed rising ones 1,671 to 252 in the TSE’s first section, while 87 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume fell to 1.762 billion shares, from Friday’s 1.821 billion shares.

Automakers Toyota, Honda and Nissan, camera manufacturer Canon, and electronics-makers TDK and Kyocera fell along with other export-oriented issues.

Mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, brokerage firm Nomura, insurers Tokio Marine and Dai-ichi Life fared poorly.

Other major losers included mobile phone carrier SoftBank and realtors Mitsui Fudosan and Mitsubishi Estate.

By contrast, Taisei attracted buying on robust earnings expectations.

Also on the plus side were game maker Nintendo and air conditioner producer Daikin.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average plunged 330 points at 18,810.