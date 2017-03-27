Dollar tumbles to near ¥110 on Trump’s defeat over Obamacare

The dollar tumbled to levels just above ¥110 in Tokyo trading on Monday, amid growing worries over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to get his policies through Congress.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥110.18-18, down from ¥111.33-34 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.0865-0865, up from $1.0773-0773, and at ¥119.71-71, down from ¥119.94-96.

In Washington Friday, Trump announced the withdrawal of a bill to repeal Obamacare and replace it with a new health care system after failing to win a majority support for the bill from the ruling Republican Party.

Immediately responding to this, players moved to buy the dollar against the yen in New York trading, sending the U.S. unit to as high as ¥111.30-40 on hopes that Trump would now focus on tax cuts and other stimulus measures.

But in early Tokyo trading, the dollar sank around ¥110.50 amid rekindled uncertainties over the fate of anticipated U.S. fiscal and economic measures.

Trump’s failure to repeal Obamacare, a legacy of his predecessor, “has made it tougher for the Trump administration to carry out its economic policies,” a foreign exchange margin trader said.

The dollar lost further ground to levels below ¥110.20, also pressured by selling by Japanese exporters and European players.

“The dollar is unlikely to stage a rally for the time being, as investors are unwilling to build fresh positions ahead of the March 31 end of the current fiscal year,” a bank-affiliated brokerage house official said.