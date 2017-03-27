Toshiba hopes to tap Korea Electric Power Corp. as Westinghouse unit eyes bankruptcy filing

Embattled Toshiba Corp. is seeking support from Korea Electric Power Corp. as it prepares for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co., sources close to the matter said Monday.

Westinghouse is expected to meet with U.S. utilities and other stakeholders to explain the Chapter 11 petition. The technology conglomerate also plans to hold a board meeting in the near future to approve the bankruptcy filing.

By having Westinghouse file Chapter 11 by the end of this month, Toshiba is looking to finalize losses related to the U.S. nuclear unit as part of its restructuring steps.

Toshiba said last month it forecasted more than ¥700 billion in losses for the April-December period in connection with its U.S. nuclear operations. But as the amount of losses could swell further, Toshiba has been mulling a way to separate itself from the fallout from the debacle at Westinghouse, which it bought in 2006 to export nuclear reactors.

Still, the filing for bankruptcy protection could increase the already huge losses linked to its U.S. nuclear business to around ¥1 trillion.

Westinghouse’s envisioned pursuit of support from the South Korean public utility firm may not proceed smoothly, as Seoul may shift its pro-nuclear power policy in the event of a victory by former main opposition party leader Moon Jae-in in the country’s upcoming presidential election in May.

The former leader of the Democratic Party of Korea is considered a prime candidate to replace Park Geun-hye, who was ousted from office over a corruption and abuse-of-power scandal.

The Chapter 11 filing could also have international political ramifications by burdening U.S. taxpayers, given the U.S. government’s debt guarantees for nuclear plant projects involving Westinghouse.

Cash-strapped Toshiba also plans to spin off its profitable chip business and sell a majority stake of the operation to bolster its financial standing.