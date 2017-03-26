Washington kicks off annual cherry blossom festival

The opening ceremony of the National Cherry Blossom Festival was held in Washington on Friday to celebrate the iconic pale pink flowers brought to the Tidal Basin as a gift from Japan.

“The National Cherry Blossom Festival is the biggest celebration of Japan-U.S. friendship in the United States,” Japanese Ambassador to the United States Kenichiro Sasae said in an address at the event. “I’m proud of it.”

The cherry trees were donated by Tokyo in 1912 as a symbol of friendship. About 3,800 of them bloom along the Potomac River, captivating visitors every spring.

Due to a cold snap that hit in mid-March, however, fewer trees than usual are in bloom this year.

Japanese singer May J. and other artists performed at the ceremony.

The festival, scheduled to run through April 16, will include several events to showcase Japanese culture.