Incumbent Morita wins third four-year term in Chiba gubernatorial election

Chiba Gov. Kensaku Morita won a third four-year term in Sunday’s gubernatorial election, beating three independent newcomers.

The 67-year-old actor-turned-governor and former House of Representatives member highlighted his success in promoting two locations in the prefecture as venues for some sports during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. He also vowed during the campaign to maintain low tolls on an expressway across Tokyo Bay.

“For the next four years, I’ll do my best with my experience and political expertise I have gained so far,” Morita said after the outcome of the election was released.

Morita, running as an independent, gained support from local organizations of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and its coalition partner, Komeito.

Of the newcomers, Hideki Matsuzaki, 67, a former mayor of the city of Urayasu, criticized Morita for slow progress in improving medical and welfare services.

Other candidates were Shinichi Sumiya, 62, a former high school teacher, and Hisakazu Takenami, a 42-year-old former construction company employee.