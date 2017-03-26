Dead girl found in Chiba may be linked to missing girl in Matsudo

The naked body of a girl believed to be about 10 years old was found Sunday morning in a field near a drainage ditch in Abiko, Chiba Prefecture, police said.

The body was found at around 6:45 a.m. by a man who had come to fish in the nearby Tone River, police said, adding that the girl was confirmed dead at the scene.

No clothes or other items believed to belonging to her have been found in the area so far, and the case is being treated as a criminal incident.

The police also mentioned that a 9-year-old Vietnamese girl went missing in nearby Matsudo on Friday and that they are looking into her disappearance in connection with the dead girl.

The girl did not show up at school Friday morning and has not been seen since. She was described as 130 cm tall and wearing pink pants and a gray hooded jacket when she left home with her red school backpack.