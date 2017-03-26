Tokyo, Osaka bourses to let employees telecommute using company computers in April

Japan Exchange Group Inc. will join the nation’s growing telecommuting trend as part of the government’s attempt to reform national working practices to reduce karoshi, or death from overwork

The operator of the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Osaka Exchange, also known as JPX, will allow employees to work from home up to two days a week beginning in April.

The new program will be available to around 1,000 employees with at least two years of service.

Since their work will involve highly confidential information, employees using the program will work with computers provided by the JPX to ensure data security.

In addition, leading Japanese securities house Nomura Securities Co. will allow around 4,100 employees at its headquarters to telecommute for five days a month from April.

Fujitsu Ltd., as well as food and beverage maker Kagome Co., plan to adopt similar telecommuting plans for employees in April.

“About a decade ago, telecommuting was mostly adopted by foreign companies and information-technology firms, but now the trend has been spreading among financial businesses and manufacturers,” said Mika Togashi, secretary-general of Japan Telework Association, which promotes flexible working practices.

In January, diaper and sanitary napkin maker Unicharm Corp. launched a telecommuting program covering around 1,500 employees except those at manufacturing sites.

So far, it has proved popular with employees, the company said.

Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. and the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd. are among other companies that have already adopted such a system.