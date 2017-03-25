British police release details on Parliament attacker, appeal to public for information

British police said Friday they had made further “significant” arrests over the Islamist-inspired terrorist attack on Parliament and released the first picture of the homegrown killer who left four people dead.

Khalid Masood, a 52-year-old Briton with a history of violent offenses but no terrorism convictions, was shot by police on Wednesday after a rampage through Westminster.

Two other suspects were in custody following searches at 21 locations, mostly around London, in the central city of Birmingham and in the northwestern city of Manchester.

The Islamic State group claimed that Britain’s deadliest terrorist attack in 12 years was conducted by one of its “soldiers” acting on a call to target countries in the U.S.-led coalition fighting the jihadis.

Police said there was no further threat, but counterterrorism commander Mark Rowley said they were trying to establish whether Masood acted alone “or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him.”

Released by police, the passport-style photo of Masood, whose birth name was Adrian Elms and who used aliases including Adrian Russell Ajao, shows a mixed-race man with a shaved head and a beard.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said he was known to intelligence services as a “peripheral” figure some years ago but there was no warning of his plan to stage an attack.

At least 50 people from 12 countries were injured when Masood plowed his rented car into crowds walking along Westminster Bridge, killing three, before crashing the vehicle into the fence outside Parliament, leaping out and fatally stabbing a police officer just inside the gates of the Houses of Parliament before being shot dead.

Rowley described the overnight arrests of two men ages 27 and 35 in Birmingham and Manchester as “significant.”

The death toll rose late Thursday after life support was withdrawn from a 75-year-old man injured in the attack, whom police named as Leslie Rhodes from south London.

The other victims were 48-year-old policeman Keith Palmer and, on the bridge, 43-year-old Briton Aysha Frade, who was on her way to pick up her two daughters, and an American in his 50s, Kurt Cochran.

Born into a middle-class family in Kent in southeast England, Masood was described by schoolmates as a popular, “happy-go-lucky” student who excelled academically and at sports.

They told the Daily Mail that he later began drinking and using drugs and slipped into criminal behavior, receiving convictions for assault and possession of offensive weapons between 1983 and 2003.

A report dating back to November 2000 shows he was sentenced to two years in prison for slashing the face of a cafe owner in a village in southern England where he lived with his family.

According to The Sun tabloid, he married a Muslim woman in 2004 and moved the following year to Saudi Arabia to teach English, returning in 2009. Officials could not confirm this.

The Saudi Embassy in London on Friday issued a statement saying that Masood was not known to their security services “and does not have a criminal record in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

Rowley said police were “looking at his history” and appealed to the public to come forward with any information about him. “Our investigation focuses on understanding his motivation, preparation and associates,” he said.

A total of 11 people have been arrested over the attack, their ages ranging from 21 to 58, all on suspicion of preparation of terrorist attacks. All four women have since released, one on bail, and five of the men also have been released.

Faith leaders including Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, Britain’s chief rabbi and the chief imam of London’s central mosque on Friday gathered near the attack site to remember the victims.

“In standing here, we represent the three Abrahamic faith communities, all equally committed to a peaceful future,” Welby said after observing a minute’s silence outside Westminster Abbey.

Lawmakers returned to work as normal on Thursday morning even as forensic officers worked at the scene, but a review of parliamentary security is now underway.

Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, whose attempts to save police officer Palmer were widely praised, was on Friday appointed to the Privy Council, a prestigious role usually reserved for senior ministers, as a reward for his efforts.

The IS group said it was responsible for Masood’s actions without naming him, according to the Amaq propaganda agency — its first claim for an attack on British soil.

It was the deadliest in Britain since four homegrown suicide bombers killed 52 people on the city’s transport system in July 2005.

The attack had echoes of the atrocities in Nice and Berlin when trucks plowed into crowds of people, killing 86 people in the French Riviera city in July and 12 at a market in the German capital just days before Christmas.