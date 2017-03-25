Soldiers who died in Battle of Iwojima remembered in joint memorial service

A Japanese-U.S. memorial service was held in Iwojima on Saturday to remember the victims of the brutal battle they waged on the Pacific island in the final stages of World War II.

At the ceremony, hosted by the Iwojima associations of Japan and the United States, some 300 people, including family members of the fallen troops, war veterans and government officials of both countries, prayed for the roughly 29,000 victims.

“Memories of the fierce battle are gradually withering” with the change in generation, Tetsuro Teramoto, head of the Japanese association, said in an address, expressing concerns that the battle on the island, now officially called Iwoto, might be forgotten in the future.

“Our mission today is to maintain our personal friendships,” said Norman Smith, head of the Iwo Jima Association of America.

In his address, Shunsuke Takei, parliamentary vice foreign minister, noted the historic visits made to the A-bombed city of Hiroshima by former U.S. President Barack Obama in May last year and to the USS Arizona Memorial in Pearl Harbor by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in December.

“Gatherings of relevant people from both countries in Iwojima played a major role in realizing the memorial visits by the two leaders,” Takei said.

During the ceremony, some participants paid a floral tribute to the victims and a requiem was played. All offered a silent prayer.

After U.S. troops landed on Iwojima in February 1945, some 21,900 Japanese servicemen were killed in the battle. Skeletal remains of some 11,500 Japanese war dead are said to remain underground.