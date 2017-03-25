90% of Japan’s top companies rethinking their working hours

Seventy-two of 86 major Japanese companies are changing or re-examining their working hours, a survey on work-style reforms revealed Friday.

The survey by Jiji Press found that tackling the issue is a pressing challenge for corporate Japan. The rethink was spurred by recent revelations that many firms force employees to work illegally long hours.

With multiple answers allowed, the survey from late last month to early this month covered 100 major companies and drew valid answers from 86 of them.

Fifty-six said there was a need to create a better working environment for women and the elderly.

Asked about concrete measures, East Japan Railway Co., said it is considering increasing nurseries at its offices.

Nippon Life Insurance Co. said it has a system that allows employees to continue working while raising children or caring for family members in need of support.

Beverage company Kirin Co. said it plans to expand the use of telecommuting and reform the mind-sets of employees, while Mitsubishi Estate Co. cited a flex time program and a system allowing for hourly paid leave.

As an issue for discussion, 23 companies pointed to calls to establish an equal-pay-for-equal-work system for regular and nonregular employees.

Department store Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. cited an increase in seminars on appropriate labor management by job type.

Mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc. said it found a need to re-examine telecommuting.

Forty-one firms in a wide range of industries, including construction and distribution, said they are thinking about promoting nonregular workers to full employees.

This suggests that many companies believe it is necessary to improve working conditions for nonregular workers to secure enough staff amid the national labor shortage.