Low-tech London attack is ‘new norm,’ experts say

A man with a car, a knife and murderous intent — the London attack shows the “new norm” of low-tech terrorism, experts say.

Analysts who have studied similar attacks say their crude nature makes them almost impossible to prevent and easy to copy, posing a major headache for security services.

The Islamic State group on Thursday claimed the attack on the British parliament, saying it was “carried out in response to calls to target coalition countries.”

London police said the man responsible for killing three people in the rampage was a 52-year-old Briton named Khalid Masood, who had numerous convictions for violent offenses, though none of them were terrorism-related.

Masood mowed down pedestrians with a car along Westminster Bridge — a busy traffic route and popular tourist spot with views of parliament and the Big Ben clock tower. He then rammed the railings outside parliament and jumped out of the car, fatally stabbing an unarmed police officer before being shot dead.

Masood, reportedly a married father of three, had rented the car outside Birmingham. The BBC reported that he had told the rental company he was a teacher, but a spokeswoman for the education ministry said that he was not a qualified teacher and had therefore not taught in any state schools.

Hundreds of people gathered in Trafalgar Square in central London late Thursday for a vigil led by Mayor Sadiq Khan, who said, “Londoners will never be cowed by terrorism.”

A defiant Prime Minister Theresa May earlier told the reopened parliament that Britain would not be cowed. “Our resolve will never waver in the face of terrorism,” May told a packed House of Commons, which stood for a minute’s silence in remembrance of the victims.

Five men and three women, ages 21 to 58, were arrested in raids in London and Birmingham and were suspected of “preparation of terrorist acts,” police said.

The attack had echoes of the atrocities in the French Riviera city of Nice and Berlin when trucks plowed into crowds of people, killing 86 people in Nice in July and 12 at a market in Berlin just days before Christmas.

The assault on Westminster was the deadliest in Britain since four suicide bombers killed 52 people on the city’s transport system in July 2005.

In 2014, the propaganda chief of IS at the time, Mohammed al-Adnani, urged sympathizers in the West to attack “unbelievers” wherever they were and with whatever came to hand, with police and soldiers a particular target.

The United States has also been targeted by low-tech attackers apparently acting alone.

In November, a student used a vehicle and knives to injure 13 on a university campus in Ohio.

Over the past decade, Israel has seen a growing number of vehicle ramming attacks, particularly in Jerusalem, with Palestinians using cars, trucks or even tractors to randomly mow down pedestrians, soldiers or police.

In the latest deadly incident in January, a Palestinian drove a truck at a group of Israeli cadets, killing four and wounding another 15.

Back in Europe, less than a day after the carnage in London, a man was arrested on Thursday after he tried to drive at high speed into a crowd of people in the Belgian port of Antwerp.

Emily Winterbotham, a research fellow at the London-based Royal United Services Institute specializing in extremism and radicalization, said it was inevitable there would be more such attacks.

“Attacks of this nature, the willingness of someone to use everyday objects, cars, knives, are incredibly difficult to prevent,” she said.

They “seem to be the new norm and we can do everything as far as possible to prevent them but they do happen and we need to prepare for that in order to respond in an appropriate manner.”

And Britain has been here before — in 2013, two jihadis knocked down solider Lee Rigby outside his barracks in south London and stabbed him to death.

The danger of extremists using cars and crude implements to carry out attacks could be higher in Britain than elsewhere, because guns are harder to obtain than in other parts of Europe, according to Otso Iho of Jane’s Terrorism and Insurgency Centre.

“Strict gun-control laws in the U.K., and the difficulty of acquiring automatic weapons, even on the black market, decreases the likelihood of mass-casualty shooting attacks,” Iho said.

“The risk that vehicular attacks will therefore be used as the most likely tactic of a lone actor intent on conducting mass casualty attacks in the U.K. is elevated.”

Yves Trotignon, a former analyst for France’s intelligence services, said Britons could take some comfort from the prompt and competent response of the British security services to Wednesday’s attack.

“They responded quickly and they responded well and the (attacker) was quickly killed,” Trotignon said.

“The British have been preparing for this for years. If you are prepared for it, the consequences can be minimized.

“But obviously, you are vulnerable to this type of attack. The attacker was armed with a kitchen knife and a car. What can do you against that?”